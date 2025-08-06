Listen Live
Boosie’s Plea, Monica’s Ring, and Jeezy’s Uber Moment

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Boosie’s Plea, Monica’s Marriage Rumors, and Jeezy’s Uber Adventure

Boosie’s plea deal, Monica’s marriage rumors, and Jeezy’s Uber ride to his Baltimore show dominate this week’s entertainment buzz!

Published on August 5, 2025

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It’s been another whirlwind of entertainment headlines, and Dominique the Diva is here to spill the tea! From courtrooms to wedding bells to a surprising ride-share moment, here’s what’s buzzing.

Boosie Takes a Plea Deal

Rapper Boosie has made headlines yet again, this time for reportedly accepting a plea deal in his federal gun case. Though the details of the agreement have not been fully disclosed, insiders suggest it could involve some leniency in sentencing. Boosie’s legal battles have kept him in the public eye for years, and fans are eager to see how this latest chapter unfolds.

Is Monica Off the Market?

Rumors are swirling that R&B diva Monica might have quietly tied the knot! The speculation began to mount after she was spotted rocking a stunning ring that appeared to be more than just an accessory. While Monica has kept quiet about her relationship status, fans are buzzing with excitement at the possibility of her being a happily married woman. Could an official announcement be on the horizon?

Jeezy’s Down-to-Earth Ride to Baltimore

Who needs a flashy limo when you’ve got Uber? Fans were left both surprised and delighted to hear that rapper Jeezy took an Uber to his Baltimore show this week. The down-to-earth move has social media buzzing, with people applauding his practical approach. Jeezy proved once again that you don’t need to go over the top to make a statement—being real is more than enough.

From court deals to love rumors and humble travel moments, this week has delivered unforgettable stories. Stay tuned for more juicy updates with Dominique the Diva!


Diva’s Daily Dirt: Boosie’s Plea, Monica’s Marriage Rumors, and Jeezy’s Uber Adventure  was originally published on kysdc.com

