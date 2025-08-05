Six More States to Ban Junk Food Purchases With SNAP Benefits

Source: boy168 Studio / 500px / Getty

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved new waivers for six additional states, West Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, allowing them to ban certain junk food purchases made with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

These changes, set to take effect in 2026, will impact roughly 8.5 million residents across the six states. The new approvals bring the total number of states restricting SNAP purchases to 12, joining Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and Utah, which implemented similar measures earlier this year.

SNAP, commonly known as “food stamps,” provides monthly benefits to more than 40 million low- and no-income Americans to help cover grocery costs. The program is designed to ensure access to essential nutrition, but states are now moving to limit the purchase of foods considered to have little nutritional value.

What’s Changing

Love News? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Under the waivers, SNAP benefits will no longer cover specific items such as soda, candy, and other high-sugar or high-fat foods. The restrictions vary by state:

Texas: Soda, energy drinks, candy, and prepared desserts banned.

Soda, energy drinks, candy, and prepared desserts banned. Louisiana: Soft drinks, energy drinks, and candy banned.

Soft drinks, energy drinks, and candy banned. Colorado & West Virginia: Only soft drinks prohibited.

A “waiver” allows states to modify federal SNAP rules to meet local priorities. While such waivers were widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic to expand access, this new round focuses on restricting purchases to promote healthier eating.

The push has been led primarily by Republican-led states, with Colorado as the only Democratic state in the latest group. Supporters argue the bans will improve public health outcomes and reduce diet-related diseases such as diabetes.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy said the change “puts real food back at the center of the program” and urged more states to follow suit.

said the change “puts real food back at the center of the program” and urged more states to follow suit. Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised the USDA’s approval, saying it promotes “healthier food habits” for SNAP recipients.

However, critics argue the policy restricts personal choice and overlooks the deeper problem—many SNAP recipients live in food deserts where healthy, affordable options are scarce.

Kavelle Christie, a health policy expert, noted that “fresh produce and healthy meals are often unattainable… not because people don’t want them, but because they are unavailable or too expensive.”

All six states will roll out their bans in 2026, with most going into effect early in the year. Until then, SNAP recipients in these states can continue making current purchases.