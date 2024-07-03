Bronny James Agrees To 4-year, $7.9M Deal With Lakers

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Bronny James has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $7.9 million contract with the Lakers on Wednesday! This new inked deal happened the same day his dad LeBron James agreed to an extension with the team. Bronny’s new signing now brings the Lakers’ roster to 15, which is the maximum number of players an NBA team can carry.

Sources report,

Bronny James’ rookie deal begins at $1,157,143 in 2024-25 and progresses to $1,955,377 the following year, $2,296,271 in 2026-27 and $2,486,955 for a team option in 2027-28.