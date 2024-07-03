Listen Live
Celebrity

Bronny James Agrees To 4-year, $7.9M Deal With Lakers

Published on July 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Bronny and LeBron Beats Campaign

Source: Beats / Apple / Beats

 Bronny James has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $7.9 million contract with the Lakers on Wednesday! This new inked deal happened the same day his dad LeBron James agreed to an extension with the team. Bronny’s new signing now brings the Lakers’ roster to 15, which is the maximum number of players an NBA team can carry.

Sources report,

Bronny James’ rookie deal begins at $1,157,143 in 2024-25 and progresses to $1,955,377 the following year, $2,296,271 in 2026-27 and $2,486,955 for a team option in 2027-28.

 

More from 92 Q
Trending
reality star KeKe Jabbar from 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' 61 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

34 items
Entertainment

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York 10 items
Entertainment

10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop!

Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Black Marijuana Leaf icon
Local

New Program Helps Individuals With Marijuana Convictions Land Jobs In Cannabis Industry

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close