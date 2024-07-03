Bronny James Agrees To 4-year, $7.9M Deal With Lakers

Bronny James has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $7.9 million contract with the Lakers on Wednesday! This new inked deal happened the same day his dad LeBron James agreed to an extension with the team. Bronny’s new signing now brings the Lakers’ roster to 15, which is the maximum number of players an NBA team can carry.
Sources report,
Bronny James’ rookie deal begins at $1,157,143 in 2024-25 and progresses to $1,955,377 the following year, $2,296,271 in 2026-27 and $2,486,955 for a team option in 2027-28.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma
-
Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show
-
The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards
-
G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together
-
10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop!