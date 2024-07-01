Listen Live
Local

Marylanders Can Now Have Alcohol Delivered From Platforms Like DoorDash

Published on July 1, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Nightclub Photo 1

Source: IMPD / IMPD

An alcoholic beverage could be on the way to your house now! This is all thanks to the House Bill 808, which went into effect today July 1st. This new bill allows alcoholic beverages from local merchants to be delivered to your home by third-party platforms like DoorDash. In order for delivery drivers participate they will have to apply for a service permit at an annual rate of $1,000, which will allow them to deliver the alcohol from authorized businesses.

People who purchase or receive alcoholic beverages must be at least 21 years old!

DoorDash’s general manager of alcohol and convenience Erik Ragotte said in a statement,

“We’re thrilled to be bringing alcohol delivery to Maryland, providing even more consumers with a convenient, responsible way to enjoy their favorite drinks at home,”

More from 92 Q
Trending
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York 10 items
Entertainment

10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His Baltimore Tour Stop!

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Local

More Than 45,000 Marylanders Unable To Register Cars Due To EZ Pass Toll Flags

34 items
Entertainment

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close