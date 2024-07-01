Marylanders Can Now Have Alcohol Delivered From Platforms Like DoorDash

An alcoholic beverage could be on the way to your house now! This is all thanks to the House Bill 808, which went into effect today July 1st. This new bill allows alcoholic beverages from local merchants to be delivered to your home by third-party platforms like DoorDash. In order for delivery drivers participate they will have to apply for a service permit at an annual rate of $1,000, which will allow them to deliver the alcohol from authorized businesses.
People who purchase or receive alcoholic beverages must be at least 21 years old!
DoorDash’s general manager of alcohol and convenience Erik Ragotte said in a statement,
“We’re thrilled to be bringing alcohol delivery to Maryland, providing even more consumers with a convenient, responsible way to enjoy their favorite drinks at home,”
