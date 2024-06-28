The Black Girl’s Travel And Beauty Guide To Curaçao

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

While I’ve visited a few countries in the Caribbean, I can say without a doubt Curaçao is officially one of my favorites on the list! The serene beaches, delicious food, and hospitality are unmatched. Although the small Caribbean country is just 37 miles from Venezuela, Curaçao is very multicultural and very Black. Before the tiny island was colonized by the Dutch and Spanish in the 15th and 16th century, the indigenous South American people of Curaçao, the Arawaks, roamed their land freely. After European and Spanish influences infiltrated the country and millions of people were transported from Africa to the Curaçao shores during the trans-Atlantic slave trade, the country became a true melting pot of cultures, languages, and food. Perhaps that history is what makes Curaçao so flavorful. At any time you can hear the people easily switching between Dutch, English, Spanish, and the island’s Creole language, Papiemento. Here are a few of my travel essentials for a serene and adventurous vacation on one of the Caribbean’s most beautiful islands.

Splurge on the resort

When it comes to vacation, it’s normal to want to cut corners on costs, but if you want the ease of an all-inclusive experience, I highly recommend not skimping on accommodations. I had the opportunity to stay at Marriott Curaçao’s Beach Resort, which is a quick 15-minute drive from the Curaçao airport. The property was stacked with everything you need for a relaxing (and exciting) island vacation. Traveling to a new country can be intimidating, but with five-star accommodations, you can put your mind at ease. The property has two gorgeous pools, a lap pool for adults only, a kid-friendly pool, and a fully-stocked fitness center with all your weight and cardio needs inside. The restaurants boast an array of concepts including fresh sushi at Izakaya Bar, a robust breakfast bar at C Spice, and juicy, beachside burgers at Salty Iguana Ocean grill. If you’re someone like me who likes an adrenaline rush with a side of zen on vacation, I was able to take a morning Yoga class with a resort instructor and rent electric bikes to speed to the heart of downtown Curaçao all in the same day. The resort even arranged a snorkeling lesson for me to view the stunning coral reefs of Curaçao from below the surface of the crystal blue waters. My room had views of the adult lap pool and the ocean.

Cut costs on clothes and accessories

Now, if you want to spend more of your budget on your accommodations, I highly recommend closet diving to borrow clothes if you want a fresh selection of vacation clothes without maxing out your credit card. Hats are a summer-time essential, not just for sun protection, but also for style points. I actually rocked my 90-year-old grandmother’s hat for most of the trip. Never underestimate the power of old-school style to turn a modern vibe into a classic one.

I also borrowed all of my one-piece swimsuits from my older sister. Borrowing fits for vacation is my favorite way to feel like I have an all-new-wardrobe without the kick to my pockets.

Do slather yourself in sunscreen shimmer

Because sun protection is a must, one of my favorite SPF shimmers is Kopari. At a whopping SPF-50, you only need to re-apply it about every hour of sun exposure. The formula is very smooth, and not sticky, so it’s easy and fun to rub on, and it makes the melanin have that sun-kissed shimmer that just screams summer beauty.

Check out a sexy, local, Black-owned speakeasy

For the girlies who want to support Black-owned businesses while out of town, Pretu bar in Curaçao is it. The word ‘pretu’ is a papiemento word meaning Black. The speakeasy is tucked inside a barbershop, which makes the ambiance grown, sexy, and exclusive. The drinks were ice-cold and well-balanced, and R&B and Hip Hop were playing smoothly from the speakers the entire time. If you’d like to add this chic spot to your night-time travel itinerary, the speakeasy is a quick 10-minute taxi ride from the Marriott Beach Resort where I stayed. You can arrange taxis at the front desk.

