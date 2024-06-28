New Program Helps Individuals With Marijuana Convictions Land Jobs In Cannabis Industry

If you’ve been convicted of marijuana related offenses, Maryland is trying to help you land jobs in the state’s legal cannabis industry. Gov. Wes Moore announced on Thursday a new workforce development program, that will help individuals impacted by cannabis criminalization receive hands on experience and access to job placement.
Individuals will have the option of taking eight instructor led, self paced courses taught by industry/licensed experts. After completing 100 hours of virtual coursework, participants may enroll in a two-day, in person course for 16 hours of hands on occupational training.
The Cannabis Workforce Development Program will be free to eligible applicants and applications will be accepted starting July 1.
Gov. Wes Moore said,
“This groundbreaking collaboration will support Marylanders interested in joining the state’s growing cannabis industry and prioritize individuals and communities directly impacted by the War on Drugs.”
