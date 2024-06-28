Listen Live
Local

New Program Helps Individuals With Marijuana Convictions Land Jobs In Cannabis Industry

Published on June 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Marijuana Leaf icon

Source: RobinOlimb / Getty

If you’ve been convicted of marijuana related offenses, Maryland is trying to help you land jobs in the state’s legal cannabis industry. Gov. Wes Moore announced on Thursday a new workforce development program, that will help individuals impacted by cannabis criminalization receive  hands on experience and access to job placement.

Individuals will have the option of taking eight instructor led, self paced courses taught by industry/licensed experts. After completing 100 hours of virtual coursework, participants may enroll in a two-day, in person course for 16 hours of hands on occupational training.

The Cannabis Workforce Development Program will be free to eligible applicants  and applications will be accepted starting July 1.

Gov. Wes Moore said,

Related Stories

“This groundbreaking collaboration will support Marylanders interested in joining the state’s growing cannabis industry and prioritize individuals and communities directly impacted by the War on Drugs.”

More from 92 Q
Trending
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America
Local

More Than 45,000 Marylanders Unable To Register Cars Due To EZ Pass Toll Flags

10 items
News

Julio Foolio Shot & Killed At Florida Hotel After Reportedly Dropping His Location

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Style & Fashion

Meet Kysre Gondrezick, The Best Dressed Player In The WNBA

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close