Baltimore Woman Completes 24-Mile Swim From Bay Bridge to Inner Harbor

History has been made in Baltimore yet again! Marathon swimmer Katie Pumphrey has officially completed an VERY intense 24-mile swim from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis to the Baltimore Inner Harbor. This became one of her longest swims ever, which Katie completed in 14 hours, making her the first person to ever do so!
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma
-
Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next
-
Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing
-
Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private
-
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement
-
Magic & Melanin: Juneteenth Playlist That Makes You Love Being Black
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26