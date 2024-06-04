Listen Live
Celebrity

Singer The-Dream Accused of Rape And Abuse In New Lawsuit

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
L.A. REID & HITCO ENTERTAINMENT PRESENT: A NIGHT CELEBRATING THE 2019 GRAMMY'S

Source: Will Sanjuan / Picture Group

 

Singer and songwriter The-Dream is under fire after being hit with a lawsuit accusing him of rape, trafficking and more! A woman by the name of Chanaaz Mangroe alleges that he “lured” her into an “abusive, violent, and manipulative relationship.” The accuser  filed her lawsuit today (June 4) in a California federal court and also stated in the lawsuit that the relationship was filled with physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation.”

Mangroe is said to have come from Netherlands and “hoping to land her big break as a singer and a songwriter.” She also alleges that during their first night at the recording studio, The-Dream “pressured her to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana in excessive quantities,” and also pressured her “to have sex with him.” She also alleges that “He assured her that sex with him was ‘part of the process’ and he could only write hit songs for her if she agreed to let him know everything about her,”

Chanaaz Mangroe is suing The-Dream for sex trafficking, sexual battery, and rape; she also accuses Contra Paris and Epic Records of sex trafficking.

More from 92 Q
Trending
6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

11 items
News

Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke Out It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused

Trump Manhattan criminal court
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

9 items
News

9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

10 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Black Hollywood Shines At The LA ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close