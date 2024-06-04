Singer The-Dream Accused of Rape And Abuse In New Lawsuit

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Singer and songwriter The-Dream is under fire after being hit with a lawsuit accusing him of rape, trafficking and more! A woman by the name of Chanaaz Mangroe alleges that he “lured” her into an “abusive, violent, and manipulative relationship.” The accuser filed her lawsuit today (June 4) in a California federal court and also stated in the lawsuit that the relationship was filled with physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation.”

Mangroe is said to have come from Netherlands and “hoping to land her big break as a singer and a songwriter.” She also alleges that during their first night at the recording studio, The-Dream “pressured her to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana in excessive quantities,” and also pressured her “to have sex with him.” She also alleges that “He assured her that sex with him was ‘part of the process’ and he could only write hit songs for her if she agreed to let him know everything about her,”

Chanaaz Mangroe is suing The-Dream for sex trafficking, sexual battery, and rape; she also accuses Contra Paris and Epic Records of sex trafficking.