Fetus Discovered On MTA Bus In East Baltimore, Police Investigating

Published on June 3, 2024

Police Siren

Baltimore police are investigating after a fetus was reportedly found on a Maryland Transit Administration bus in East Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded around 12:40 p.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue after the bus driver said he discovered the fetus on a seat on the bus.

At this time, MTA police and Baltimore Police are investigating.

No further information was immediately released.

