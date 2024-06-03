Fetus Discovered On MTA Bus In East Baltimore, Police Investigating

Baltimore police are investigating after a fetus was reportedly found on a Maryland Transit Administration bus in East Baltimore Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded around 12:40 p.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue after the bus driver said he discovered the fetus on a seat on the bus.
At this time, MTA police and Baltimore Police are investigating.
No further information was immediately released.
