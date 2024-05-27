Wendy’s Offering 1-Cent Burgers For An Entire Week

National Hamburger Day on Tuesday comes with some nice perks! Wendy’s has announced a week long deal to grab a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny. Wendy’s customers can get one of the burgers for one cent from May 28 to June 2, to grab the deal you have to buy something else and apply the digital offer through the Wendy’s app or at wendys.com.
