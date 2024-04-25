Jeezy Accused By Jeannie Mai Of Spousal Abuse & Child Neglect

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 5:07pm EST, April 25, 2024

**TRIGGER WARNING: Contains details of physical and verbal abuse**

The divorce of rapper Jeezy and media personality Jeannie Mai is getting even messier, with the latter now accusing her soon-to-be-ex of spousal abuse and child neglect.

According to court documents obtained by The Shade Room, the former The Real co-host described three to four separate incidents of abuse by the ATL rapper.

One alleged incident happened on April 14, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco. According to court documents, Jeezy (real name: Jay Jenkins) allegedly choked Jeannie from behind as she was climbing up the stairs and then pushed her down the stairs. The incident allegedly caught the attention of hotel security.

Records show the rapper proceeded to verbally assault Jeannie, calling her a “fu***ng bi***” and repeating, “I can do so much better than you.”

Security allegedly intervened after Jeannie said repeatedly that she felt unsafe.

A second incident allegedly occurred on January 18, 2022, three weeks after Jeannie gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Monaco.

From The Shade Room:

Records show that Jeezy requested that the driver step outside the vehicle and begin to berate Jeannie. At the time, he hurled insults such as “You wh*re!” and said, “I can’t wait to divorce you when we get back.” Jeannie was held against her will inside the vehicle. While trying to escape, Jeezy allegedly struck her with a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye. The attack reportedly caused her a subconjunctival hemorrhage. Following the incident later that week, the estranged couple contacted their pastor and therapist for counseling regarding the ongoing domestic violence. All reports of abuse were reported to a pastor, therapist, and close friend of Jeannie’s.

MORE ABUSE

A third incident allegedly happened on December 17, 2022, during the UNCF 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. Jeannie claims that she went to the bathroom with a female friend, and Jeezy was allegedly enraged after not knowing her whereabouts for 25 minutes. He demanded to leave the party immediately.

Once in the vehicle, Jeezy reportedly asked the driver to exit and began to abuse his estranged wife verbally. She attempted to exit the car two times, per the court docs. On the second time, he allegedly grabbed the neckline of her dress, tearing the dress and causing multiple 2-3 inch scratches across her right breast with his fingernails. Jeannie reported this incident to her therapist while Jeezy was present. She also told her best friend in confidence about the incident.

In another incident, Jeezy allegedly injured Jeannie and himself by crashing a golf cart. Court documents included pictures of visible bruises from the crash, as well as text conversations with Jeezy allegedly apologizing for the incident. You can view those photos HERE.

FEARS FOR THEIR CHILD’S SAFETY

The motion also addresses concerns for the safety of their daughter, Monaco. In October 2023 (one month after Jeezy filed for divorce), Jeannie allegedly removed Monaco from their marital home after spotting the now-2-year-old with Jeezy’s Louis Vuitton duffle bag. Noticing how heavy the bag was, Jeannie looked inside and allegedly found an AK-47 inside.

Jeannie also notes concerns over Jeezy’s excessive drinking and explosive outbursts, as well as domestic violence against her and his eldest son, Jadarius.

JEEZY DENIES ALL ACCUSATIONS

The rapper has since responded to the motion in a lengthy IG post, which he captioned, “Y’all know me. #Integrity”

He wrote:

The allegations are not only false but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.

The new documents come after the “Thug Motivation 101” rapper clarified his petition for custody. As previously reported, Jeezy originally requested sole primary custody of Monaco, claiming that Jeannie is not around for the little girl. He has since amended his petition, and he is now requesting joint custody.

