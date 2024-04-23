92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The official trailer for a Zoë Kravitz written and directed film titled Blink Twice debuted today (April 23). The film stars her hubby Channing Tatum, who portrays a tech billionaire who invites a cocktail waitress on a dream vacation that takes a quick turn. Watch the trailer and learn more about the film inside.

Based upon the first trailer, the Amazon MGM Studios film Blink Twice looks like a suspenseful and horrifying ride.

When tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun-soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

Blink Twice stars Ackie, Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, with Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat. The suspense film is directed by Karvitz and written by her and E.T. Feigenbaum. It’s produced by Kravitz, Tatum, Bruce Cohen, p.g.a., Tiffany Persons, p.g.a., and Garret Levitz, p.g.a with executive producers Stacy Perskie, Jordan Harkins, and Vania Schlogel.

The trailer looks like a normal wild and fun island adventure, but things start to get a bit unusual. Will Frida be able to separate her new fantasy from a dark reality?

Be sure to catch Amazon MGM Studios’ Blink Twice in theaters August 23.

Watch the trailer below:

Watch Trailer: Zoë Kravitz Directs Upcoming Film ‘Blink Twice’ Starring Her Hubby Channing Tatum was originally published on globalgrind.com