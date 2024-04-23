Mister Cee’s Funeral Details Revealed After Hip-Hop DJ’s Unexpected Death

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A funeral is set to take place for a celebrated hip-hop DJ less than two weeks after he died unexpectedly.

Mister Cee, who rose to fame spinning records for fellow rap icon Big Daddy Kane and went on to achieve success as a radio disc jockey, died April 10 at the age of 57.

NewsOne has obtained information about Mister Cee’s upcoming funeral.

Keep reading to find details of the funeral that organizers say will also be “celebrating the life of DJ Mister Cee.”

The man born Calvin LeBrun, who is also credited with discovering legendary rapper the Notorious B.I.G., died earlier this month. Mister Cee’s family released a statement exclusively to the AllHipHop.com website addressing the cause of death:

“On behalf of the Lebrun, Wilson, Calixte families we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our brother, uncle, nephew Calvin ‘DJ Mister Cee’ Lebrun in the wake of his untimely passing. It’s a huge loss for our entire family, the borough of Brooklyn and the entire Hip Hop Community. The Medical Examiner of NYC determined that his cause of death was Diabetes related coronary artery/kidney disease. Details about the public funeral service will be announced shortly. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy during this extremely difficult time. Thank you.”

Mister Cee’s death caught the greater hip-hop community off-guard and prompted an outpouring of condolences for the sudden loss of an omnipresent radio and nightclub DJ.

It is likely that an outsize number of members of the hip-hop community will be in attendance at Mister Cee’s funeral, which has been planned to take place later this month in his New York City hometown of Brooklyn.

Billed as “Celebrating the life of DJ Mister Cee,” the funeral is scheduled to be held on April 30 at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in the Fort Green neighborhood. The street address is 1 University Plaza.

The notice about the funeral says the event will be an “all white affair,” suggesting that those in attendance are asked to wear that color instead of the black garb traditionally worn to funerals.

The notice also said that the event would require tickets for entry. Tickets will be “available soon,” the notice added.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

To read more about the life and times of Mister Cee, click here.

