Beyoncé Shows Fans Her Cécred ‘Wash Day Ritual’ In New Instagram Video

Cécred has played a crucial role in maintaining Beyoncé’s natural tresses, keeping them long, “flourishing,” and healthy.

On April 22, the Cowboy Carter artist took to Instagram to share her Cécred “wash day ritual” with fans. Launched in February, the “Texas Hold’ Em’” singer’s new haircare line, packed with patent-pending keratin recovery technology, has grown popular for its ability to strengthen and revive hair of all textures.

On Monday, Beyoncé revealed how her buzzing products have supported the maintenance of her hair’s lusciousness and healthiness, even after 25 years of coloring. To kick off her wash day routine, the mother of three applied Cécred’s fermented rice and rose water ritual to her mane. Her stylist followed up with the brand’s moisturizing deep conditioner to ensure her hair stayed hydrated and radiant.

“There’s nothing in the world like the conditioner. I love it. There’s nothing like it. I really love the quality,“ the songstress beamed.

Beyoncé showed off the length of her natural hair in the short clip.

Before flat ironing her hair on medium heat, the Grammy-Award-winning artist applied a moisture seal to protect against heat damage before revealing her sleek, straight locks.

“The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don’t have long and healthy hair. That’s some bullsh*t because it ain’t nobody’s business,“ Beyoncé told fans in the short clip.

To counter any skepticism from social media detractors regarding her long, natural hair, the powerhouse singer and entrepreneur parted her tresses at various angles to show internet haters the incredible length of her crown.

Social media users spotted the move and commended the “Riverdance“ hitmaker.

“Auntie said not a track, lace front, or closure in sight! Stop playing with her,“ one internet user wrote in the comments section.

Another fan on Instagram chimed in, “Beyonce Heard Y’all Saying She Baldhead & Ain’t! Let them know sis!”

For Beyoncé, wash day isn’t merely about maintaining her hair; it’s a spiritual ritual that allows her to reconnect with herself.

“I love Cécred wash days because I’m able to focus, take some Qt, and spend it on me,“ she revealed toward the end of the video.

The superstar singer added, “I’m very grateful for those who have allowed the products to speak for themselves. And we are building the community that I’ve dreamt about. I’m proud of the ingredients. I’m proud of the way it’s making people feel. I’m proud that it’s not one dimension and that it’s for multiple textures. I’m very, very grateful for all of the support. And I’m very thankful to you guys. And I just ask that you continue to share your experiences with this brand. I love y’all very much…”

We love you too, Bey!

Have you tried Cécred haircare products? Tell us about your Cécred wash day ritual in the comments.



Beyoncé Shows Fans Her Cécred ‘Wash Day Ritual’ In New Instagram Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com