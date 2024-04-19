OJ Simpson Officially Laid to Rest During Cremation

OJ Simpson was cremated earlier this week in a private ceremony in Las Vegas after passing away from cancer at the age of 76.
OJ Simpson’s family initially released a statement saying that the former football star was “surrounded by his children and grandchildren” when he died, but his lawyer, is claiming that’s not completely true and if not for one sole visitor, he would of died alone. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne wouldn’t disclose who this visitor was, but did say it was a “close family member.” He also declined to name any individuals who attended the cremation ceremony.
According to reports, a week before OJ’s passing, he was “awake, alert, and chilling,” but his condition quickly declined to where he only had strength enough to ask for water and watch TV golf.
OJ leaves behind four children; two daughters and two sons. There will be no public memorial.
