Shyne Speaks On Being Diddy’s “Fall Guy”

Published on April 19, 2024

You know the old saying, “what’s done in the dark, always comes to the light,” and it looks like that might just be true when it comes to the decades-old 1999 club shooting case involving former rapper Shyne and his label boss Diddy.

At the time, Shyne, Jennifer Lopez, and Diddy were both arrested and charged in connection to the incident, which left multiple people injured, including one woman who was shot in the face, Natania Reuben. The charges against Jennifer were quickly dropped, and Diddy was acquitted of all charges and never served any jail time, while Shyne, who is now Belize’s Leader of Opposition for the United Democratic Party, was convicted and served nearly ten years in prison.

The rapper-turned-politician has always maintained his innocence, and Natania recently spoke out claiming that Diddy was the one who fired the shot at her, not Shyne. Now, the former rapper is speaking out again and admitting he was Diddy’s “fall guy.”

Diddy has been dealing with ongoing legal troubles for the past few months, starting with a $30 million lawsuit brought against him by his ex, Cassie. He is also fighting another $30 million lawsuit filed by producer Lil’ Rod who worked on the Hip Hop mogul’s last album, Love. The lawsuit mentions the 1999 shooting accusations as well, which according to reports, has led to significant speculation that the investigation into the shooting may be reopened.

