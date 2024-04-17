Keyshia Cole Confirms Romance with Rapper Hunxho

Singer Keyshia Cole hasn’t given up on love, and when it comes to age, it seems as though she prefers a “young” love.
Keyshia sparked dating rumors and a little bit of controversy after she was spotted holding hands with rapper Hunxho in Atlanta. Keyshia, 42, and Hunxho, 24, have an 18-year age difference between them.
After confirming her relationship with Hunxho on X (formerly known as Twitter), Keyshia made it clear that she doesn’t care what anyone thinks about the two being together by blocking several users who questioned the union.
This isn’t Keyshia’s first time getting her feet wet in cougar land either. She shares a child with her ex-boyfriend Niko Kale, who is 14 years younger than her. The R&B songtress was also previously married to former NBA player, Daniel Gibson, who is four years younger.
