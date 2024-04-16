Listen Live
Gunna Says Everyone’s Been “Misled” About Snitching Allegations

Until Young Thug speaks on the situation, fans will continue to have their doubts about Gunna taking a plea deal...

Published on April 16, 2024

Gunna RICO mugshot

Source: Fulton County PD / Fulton County Sheriff’s Department

For years now Gunna has been fending off allegations that he went Tekashi 6ix9ine on Young Thug and his YSL family, and though he isn’t going to be taking the stand against his former crew in their upcoming RICO trial, fans are still torn on whether or not the rapper did allegedly snitch when he took a plea deal.

Now, the rapper is looking to clear up any misconceptions about how he was able to dodge a five-year prison stint and regain his freedom in 2022. In a recent interview with XXL, Gunna tried to explain that the general public has been misled about his Alfred plea, which caused a few of his rap peers such as 21 Savage, Lil Baby and others to throw darts at him for allegedly dropping dime.

Per XXL:

“None of those rappers, they’re not on the case,” Gunna told XXL. “They don’t know legally what’s going on.”

He added that he has talked “peacefully” to about “three or four of those guys,” but wouldn’t elaborate further.

“I definitely feel like everybody’s been misled,” Gunna added. “And like, you know, when you’re being misled, you got a choice to follow or make your own decisions. And that’s what is being shown right now. You’re being a follower or you’re being neutral to be like, ‘I don’t know what their business is or what they really got goin’ on.’”

Regardless of how his fellow Hip-Hop peers and fans might feel about his current street status, Gunna went on to release his first post-prison album, a Gift & a Curse in 2023 which further divided fans as many loved the album while others refused to listen to it based off principal. Still, the album went on to debut at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart and garnered more than 100 million streams for records off the album.

Obviously, he still has support out on these streets.

With that being the case, Gunna went on Instagram to announce that his next album One Of Wun is on the way, and though he didn’t give a release date, the reception in the comments have been mostly positive as his day-ones will remain in his corner. At least until someone like Young Thug comes out and confirms that Gunna did indeed become a turncoat. Should something like that happen, who knows how the Hip-Hop community would react.

What do y’all think about Gunna saying people have been “misled” about his plea deal? Let us know in the comments section below.

 

