Listen Live
Celebrity

New Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Surfaces Online

Published on April 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty

Over the weekend a Drake diss track titled “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)” leaked, in which he finally responded to Kendrick Lamar’s diss and anyone else who he had problems with. Well now it looks like we may have another diss track that has been leaked this time from Kendrick Lamar. Many people have already dubbed this as AI, other people are convinced it is indeed round 2 from Kendrick. Either way check out the track below,

 

More from 92 Q
Trending
Lowlands Festival 2015
Celebrity

New Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Surfaces Online

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Ex-Cop Who Shot A Black Man And Texted ‘I Hate Black People’ Wants Case Moved So He Can Receive Fair Trial

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Politics

Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Openly Admit She Wishes The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Was Successful?

Orlando Magic v Phoenix Suns
News

Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Arrested On Assault Charges

Entertainment

Damson Idris And All His Chocolate Glory Dominate Essence’s Inaugural Sexiest Men of the Moment Issue

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close