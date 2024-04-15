New Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Surfaces Online

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend a Drake diss track titled “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)” leaked, in which he finally responded to Kendrick Lamar’s diss and anyone else who he had problems with. Well now it looks like we may have another diss track that has been leaked this time from Kendrick Lamar. Many people have already dubbed this as AI, other people are convinced it is indeed round 2 from Kendrick. Either way check out the track below,