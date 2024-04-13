J. Cole Removes Kendrick Lamar Diss Track From Streaming Services

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like rapper J.Cole is following up on his apology to Kendrick Lamar! After releasing the “7 Minute Drill” diss track aimed at Kendrick, it became his album’s most streamed song on Spotify and Apple Music but that wont matter anymore. Many fans are confused why he went the further step to not only apologize, but now remove the song.

Either way J. Cole did say his diss didn’t sit well with him and he can now sleep better!