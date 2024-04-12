Listen Live
Cam’ron & Mase Pay Tribute To O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson and the 'It Is What It Is' crew did have some good chemistry together. Just sayin'...

Published on April 12, 2024

US-OJ SIMPSON-TRIAL

Source: VINCE BUCCI / Getty

On Thursday (April 11), news broke that O.J. Simpson passed away from cancer at the age of 76 on April 10. While many were happy to learn that the Juice was going to be put in a box, Cam’ron and Mase paid homage to the controversial figure who was a regular on their hit show, It Is What It Is.

Posting a video tribute on their IG page which featured O.J. Simpson on their show, a caption was included, which broke down how honored the crew felt to have had him be a part of their podcast.

“1st OF ALL WE WANT TO SEND OUR HEART FELT CONDOLENCES OUT TO THE FAMILY OF #OJSIMPSON 2nd OF ALL WE JUST WANT TO SAY THANK YOU ‘UNCLE O’ FOR GRACING US WITH YOUR PRESENCE, YOU WERE DEFINITELY ONE OF A KIND, YOU BECAME ‘UNCLE O’ TO US CAUSE IT WAS LIKE HAVING A REAL UNCLE AROUND, YOU WERE FUNNY & VERY DOWN TO EARTH… ” the post began. “WHEN WE SIGNED OUR DEAL THE FIRST CO-HOST WE THOUGHT ABOUT HAVING WAS ‘UNCLE O’ WE SAID OH WE GONE BREAK THE INTERNET WITH #OJ & THAT WE DID, YOU HELPED MAKE OUR SHOW 10x’s BETTER & EVERYONE LOVED YOU… WE WILL CHERISH THESE LAST MEMORIES WE WERE ABLE TO SHARE WITH YOU… YOU WILL FOREVER BE APART OF THE #ITISWHATITISTALK FAMILY 🕊 WE LOVE YOU ‘UNCLE O’…. #LLTHEJUICE🖤

We’re not gonna lie, having O.J Simpson on that show was pretty wild but very entertaining given the circumstances of his past.

While many were bothered by the fact that Simpson would get another chance at stardom on any platform, the man did show he would’ve been a great sports talk show personality with his insight and takes on football players and games. But again, the man is known for allegedly murdering his ex-wife and her friend and surprisingly getting away with it in a court of law. So yeah.

Check out the video tribute, and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section below.

Cam’ron & Mase Pay Tribute To O.J. Simpson  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

