Sandbags Available Ahead Of Heavy Rain Headed To The Baltimore Area

Ahead of heavy downpours, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation will make sandbags available for city residents and business owners due to possible isolated flooding in low-lying areas this week.

Limited quantities of sandbags available will be available on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Fells Point – Intersection of Thames Street and Broadway

Frederick Avenue – Stillmeadow Church located at 5110 Frederick Avenue

Intersection of Hillen Road and 35th Street (on corner)

The DOT will supply sand, bags, bag ties and shovels on-site at the locations, and residents will have to fill and transport their sandbags.

NOTE: The sandbags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rain is expected mid to late Thursday afternoon with heavy thunderstorms likely.

