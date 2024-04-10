Listen Live
Local

Sandbags Available Ahead Of Heavy Rain Headed To The Baltimore Area

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Sandbags and big bags placed to protect houses against water damage due to heavy rain and flood of the river

Source: SimonSkafar / Getty

Ahead of heavy downpours, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation will make sandbags available for city residents and business owners due to possible isolated flooding in low-lying areas this week.

Get Breaking News On The Go! Text WOLB to 71007 to Join Our Mobile Club!

Limited quantities of sandbags available will be available on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Fells Point – Intersection of Thames Street and Broadway
  • Frederick Avenue – Stillmeadow Church located at 5110 Frederick Avenue
  • Intersection of Hillen Road and 35th Street (on corner)

  • The DOT will supply sand, bags, bag ties and shovels on-site at the locations, and residents will have to fill and transport their sandbags.

NOTE: The sandbags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.  

Rain is expected mid to late Thursday afternoon with heavy thunderstorms likely.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Sandbags Available Ahead Of Heavy Rain Headed To The Baltimore Area  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Local

Sandbags Available Ahead Of Heavy Rain Headed To The Baltimore Area

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
Local

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

92Q WERQ Prom Crashers
Entertainment

Here’s Your Chance To Have The 92Q Fam Crash Your Prom!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Athletes

The ‘Bayou Barbie’ Angel Reese Is Heading To The WNBA Draft

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close