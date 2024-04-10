Listen Live
Sandbags Available In Preparation For Heavy Rain In Baltimore

Published on April 10, 2024

New Orleans,US Gulf Coast Prepare For Approaching Isaac

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

In preparation for expected heavy rains the Baltimore City Department of Transportation will have sandbags available for city residents and business owners in low-lying areas this week. The heavy rain is expected mid to late Thursday afternoon with heavy thunderstorms likely that evening or night.

Limited quantities of sandbags available will be available on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Fells Point – Intersection of Thames Street and Broadway
  • Frederick Avenue – Stillmeadow Church located at 5110 Frederick Avenue
  • Intersection of Hillen Road and 35th Street (on corner)

The DOT will supply sand, bags, bag ties and shovels on-site at the locations, and residents will have to fill and transport their sandbags.

The sandbags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.



