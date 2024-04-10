Sandbags Available In Preparation For Heavy Rain In Baltimore

In preparation for expected heavy rains the Baltimore City Department of Transportation will have sandbags available for city residents and business owners in low-lying areas this week. The heavy rain is expected mid to late Thursday afternoon with heavy thunderstorms likely that evening or night.
Limited quantities of sandbags available will be available on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- Fells Point – Intersection of Thames Street and Broadway
- Frederick Avenue – Stillmeadow Church located at 5110 Frederick Avenue
- Intersection of Hillen Road and 35th Street (on corner)
The DOT will supply sand, bags, bag ties and shovels on-site at the locations, and residents will have to fill and transport their sandbags.
The sandbags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
-
Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage
-
Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé's Long Time Bodyguard?
-
Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship
-
The City Girls Are Fighting! JT & Yung Miami Exchange Words On X: "This Your Last Day Playing Dumb"
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Meek Mill Hard Launches Beef With Wale, Xitter Wants His Phone Privileges Revoked
-
Cheating With Respect? NeNe Leakes Has ‘Rules’ To Infidelity That Sparked A Dating Debate
-
Get Ready Baltimore Barbz! Here's The Pink Friday 2 World Tour Set List