Listen Live
Food & Drink

Lunchables Reportedly Have Concerning Levels Of Lead

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
USA - Nutrition - Walt Disney Company to Limit Advertising of Unhealthy Foods for Kids

Source: Sandy Huffaker / Getty

Lunchables are one of the most convenient lunch options for the kiddies but it may also be one of the worst! According to Consumer Reports, prepackaged boxes of deli meat, cheese and crackers reportedly contain concerning levels of lead and sodium.  A registered dietitian at Consumer Reports said,

“There’s a lot to be concerned about in these kits, they’re highly processed, and regularly eating processed meat, a main ingredient in many of these products, has been linked to increased risk of some cancers.”

Related Stories

A 3.2-ounce Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stackers Lunchables held 74% of California’s level allowed for lead, and 49% of the daily recommended sodium for 4- to 8-year-olds. Other products tested by CR were found to contain lesser amounts of both lead and sodium.

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

lunchables
Food & Drink

Lunchables Reportedly Have Concerning Levels Of Lead

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
Local

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

92Q WERQ Prom Crashers
Entertainment

Here’s Your Chance To Have The 92Q Fam Crash Your Prom!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Athletes

The ‘Bayou Barbie’ Angel Reese Is Heading To The WNBA Draft

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close