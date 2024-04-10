Lunchables Reportedly Have Concerning Levels Of Lead

Lunchables are one of the most convenient lunch options for the kiddies but it may also be one of the worst! According to Consumer Reports, prepackaged boxes of deli meat, cheese and crackers reportedly contain concerning levels of lead and sodium. A registered dietitian at Consumer Reports said,
“There’s a lot to be concerned about in these kits, they’re highly processed, and regularly eating processed meat, a main ingredient in many of these products, has been linked to increased risk of some cancers.”
A 3.2-ounce Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stackers Lunchables held 74% of California’s level allowed for lead, and 49% of the daily recommended sodium for 4- to 8-year-olds. Other products tested by CR were found to contain lesser amounts of both lead and sodium.
