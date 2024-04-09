Listen Live
Nicki Minaj Makes Hip-Hop History

Published on April 9, 2024

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

The queen of the Barbz Nicki Minaj just made history! According to Touring Data, Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 tour grossed a record-setting $34.9 million within the first 17 performances. This new record has made Pink Friday 2 the most successful tour by a female rapper in history.

