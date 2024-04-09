J Cole Apologizes for Dissing Kendrick Lamar

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Hip Hop fans across the globe have mixed feelings after J Cole hit the stage at his Dreamville festival over the weekend and did something unpredictable; apologized for dissing Kendrick Lamar.

Just last week, J Cole released a full-length project, “Might Delete Later”, and dropped a bomb on the rap game with the single, “7 Minute Drill.” In response to Kendrick Lamar’s jab on “Like That,” Cole’s record was a “warning shot” to K Dot to back off with the disses. But it looks like Cole has had a change of heart.

Cole explains to the crowd that after he released the song and saw everyone’s feedback, it didn’t sit right with his spirit, and he will now be removing the song from his project and all streaming platforms. While boosting Kendrick’s rap skills and catlouge, Cole admitted that it was a “goofy” move and he prays that God aligns him back on his own path.

Kendrick Lamar has yet to respond to Cole’s apology.