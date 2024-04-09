Listen Live
Lawsuit Alleges UMG Stole Sample for Mary J Blige Song

Published on April 9, 2024

Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Universal Music Group (UMG) is fighting a new lawsuit and this time, legendary singer Mary J. Blige is in the middle of it.

According to reports, the company TufAmerica, Inc. is the plaintiff in the case, and it’s alleging that Mary J. Blige’s 1992 hit single, “Real Love” unlawfully sampled its 1973 song, “Impeach the President.” The company also claims that it has reached out to UMG several times to resolve the issue but has not received a response. As a result, TufAmerica, Inc. now wants the court to make UMG pay up. It also wants a judge to stop UMG from profiting from the record until the case is heard.

As of now, the lawsuit does not specifically name Mary  as a defendant, and she has yet to comment publicly on the case. However, “Real Love” was the icon’s first Billboard charting record and was a part of her debut studio album “What’s the 411?”

 

