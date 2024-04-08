Listen Live
Local

Ivan Bates Announces Endorsement For Sheila Dixon

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Protests Mark First Anniversary Of Freddie Gray's Death

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Sheila Dixon endorsed Ivan Bates during his campaign for City States Attorney in 2022 now now Ivan Bates is endorsing her. City States Attorney, Ivan Bates has officially announced he is endorsing Sheila Dixon for Mayor of Baltimore.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Bates has since made his divide with Mayor Scott clear, describing Scott’s actions as a ‘political stunt,’ and saying the two have philosophical differences on how they approach public safety.

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley Divorcing After 5 Years of Marriage

Protests Mark First Anniversary Of Freddie Gray's Death
Local

Ivan Bates Announces Endorsement For Sheila Dixon

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Athletes

The ‘Bayou Barbie’ Angel Reese Is Heading To The WNBA Draft

Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers
Really Black

Did Meek Mill Leak This Nicki Minaj Sex Tape? [VIDEO]

92Q WERQ Prom Crashers
Entertainment

Here’s Your Chance To Have The 92Q Fam Crash Your Prom!

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close