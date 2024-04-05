Angel Reese Announces Her Decision to Enter the WNBA Draft

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After a tough loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes for a spot in the Final Four, Angel Reese has announced her decision to graduate from college and enter the WNBA draft.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, Angel explained that she feels she’s done everything that she wanted to do while in college. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten (Southeastern Conference) Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro – and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready,” said Angel.

According to LSU’s coach, Kim Mulkey, Angel has helped transform the women’s basketball program there, saying, “We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given the program, helping us win our first national championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole.”

The Bayou Barbie also posted a video to Instagram thanking her family, team, fans and supporters for a great four years.