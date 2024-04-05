Listen Live
Uber Now Offering Car Seat Option

Published on April 5, 2024

In this photo illustration a Uber logo seen displayed on a...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

There’s good news for parents who use Uber to get around, as the carshare service is now offering a car seat option through its partnership with Nuna.

Nuna, a car seat company, is making it possible for the parents on-the-go to avoid having to lug around a car seat for their child.
The service includes a $10 surcharge however, parents can only use one car seat per ride.

Unfortunately, the car seat option is only available in New York and Los Angeles right now, but Uber users can be added to the waitlist to get updates on when it’s coming to their city.

