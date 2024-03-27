Listen Live
The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 27, 2024

Shirley Chisholm receives an honorary degree fromLincoln University 1985

Source: Lincoln University / Getty

This has been an amazing Women’s History Month so far, especially with the arrival last week (March 22) of a new biopic on the first-ever Black congresswoman, the late great Shirley Chisholm, played to perfection by Oscar-winning actress Regina King.

Peep the trailer for SHIRLEY below if you haven’t gotten around to watching the film yet over on Netflix:

 

 

Of course, it made way for the perfect segue into today’s “Why You Bringing Up Old Ish?!” delivered to us weekly by resident “Blistorian” Kimberly Renee. Some of the facts she found on Chisholm are routine Black History Month teachings, while others even threw Amanda for a loop — she might even have a distant aunt in the history books!

Watch our tribute to the history of Shirley Chisholm below here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

 

The post The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

