Listen Live
Celebrity

Rod Wave Arrested In Florida For Possession of Firearm

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Rod Wave was arrested in Florida for possessing a firearm as a felon on Wednesday (April 3) according to authorities, but his lawyer calls it a cap.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the rapper was arrested in Pinellas County after allegedly fleeing police. He was booked on two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, weapons and/or ammunition were discovered on the rapper. While little is known about Wave’s arrest, his bond was set at $0.

But according to TMZ his attorney said “The officers that made the arrest are incorrect. He is not a convicted felon and has never been a convicted felon. We would have hoped additional research would have been done prior to them filing these charges.”

In May 2022, felony battery charges were dropped after reports surfaced that he choked his then-girlfriend while children were present in the house. Since then, Wave has mostly stayed out of trouble.

Rod Wave Arrested In Florida For Possession of Firearm  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Celebrity

Rod Wave Arrested In Florida For Possession of Firearm

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Hot Topics

Bey Nude On The Beach….We Think….[Photos]

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Phoenix Suns v Philadelphia 76ers
Really Black

Did Meek Mill Leak This Nicki Minaj Sex Tape? [VIDEO]

ATL Premiere Of WE Tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop'
Urban Informer

Joseline Claims Stevie J Watched Gay Porn (Receipts)

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

Recall
Local

Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close