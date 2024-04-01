There is no shortage of impressive guest stars on “Cowboy Carter,” the 27-track country music-inspired album Beyoncé dropped Friday. One just happens to be from Baltimore.
Among features by Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus, you’ll find Maryland native Brittney Spencer on “Blackbiird,” a cover of the Beatles classic, alongside fellow rising Black female country artists Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Brittney Spencer’s country music journey from Baltimore to Beyoncé
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash
-
Five Vehicles Submerged In Key Bridge Water Have Been Found
-
Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement
-
Here’s Why Sexyy Red Won’t Reveal Identity Of Her Baby’s Father
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship
-
Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé's Long Time Bodyguard?
-
Radio One Baltimore Job Fair - $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!