Brittney Spencer’s country music journey from Baltimore to Beyoncé

Published on April 1, 2024

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

There is no shortage of impressive guest stars on “Cowboy Carter,” the 27-track country music-inspired album Beyoncé dropped Friday. One just happens to be from Baltimore.

Among features by Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus, you’ll find Maryland native Brittney Spencer on “Blackbiird,” a cover of the Beatles classic, alongside fellow rising Black female country artists Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Brittney Spencer’s country music journey from Baltimore to Beyoncé

 

