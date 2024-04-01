Daphne Joy Accuses 50 Cent of Sexual & Physical Abuse 

After being named in an explosive lawsuit against Diddy filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, Daphne Joy is making some shocking accusations of her own against the father of her child, 50 Cent.

When news broke of Daphne Joy being named in the lawsuit as one of Diddy’s paid sex workers, the rap legend and TV mogul wasted no time getting on Instagram to tell his followers how he feels about.

He posted a photo of Daphne and Diddy on his feed with the caption, “You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy. So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker.”

But according to Daphne, she really moved to New York so that 50 could be a father to the son they share together. She responded to 50 Cent’s post saying, “… You saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”

50 Cent went on to troll Daphne by revealing his plans to go to family court for custody of the son they share together, and then Daphne dropped a real bomb by accusing him of rape and abuse.

“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives. How would you feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing.” She went on to say, “let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

Daphne Joy says she plans to take legal action again Lil Rod and his lawyer for the allegations made in Lil Rod’s lawsuit.

Baltimore City is Selling Homes For $1

If you’re ready to get into the real estate game or buy a new home, there’s some good news. Baltimore City officials have approved a new program that will sell many of the city’s vacant homes for as little as $1.

The Fixed Pricing Program, under the Department of Housing and Community Development, is meant to help reduce the number of empty, boarded up homes in Baltimore, and according to the housing commissioner, Alicia Kennedy, the DHCD will work with residents to make sure they are financially prepared to purchase the houses.

However, there’s a catch. Interested buyers must be willing to invest money and renovate the homes by proving that they have at least $90,000 to do it. City Council President Nick Mosby is the only member of the board panel who voted no against the program. “This is a really bad policy,” he said. “It’s a bad policy because it doesn’t protect or prioritize the rights of the folks in these communities. It only provides an added advantage for the folks that have become subject-matter experts in procuring property.”