Bow Wow Teases Lottery Ticket 2

Bow Wow is excited for a return to the big screen as he ignites excitement for a sequel to the hit film ‘Lottery Ticket.’ On March 30, in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, he appeared to confirm that production for the follow-up is underway. Accompanied by artwork for the upcoming film, Bow Wow announced, “We running it back.”

The original film boasted a star-studded ensemble, including Mike Epps, Terry Crews, Loretta Devine, Teairra Mari, and Naturi Naughton, along with notable appearances by Bill Bellamy, Keith David, and the late comedic legend Charlie Murphy. Fans eagerly await updates on the returning cast and new faces set to join the much-anticipated project.