Biden, Obama & Clinton Net Over $25M In Star-Studded NYC Fundraiser

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton took the stage at a massive fundraising event for President Joe Biden in New York City.

On Thursday (March 28), Radio City Music Hall in New York City was the setting for a fundraising event for the reelection campaign of President Joe Biden. The evening’s allure for attendees was heightened by the appearance of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who participated in a panel discussion on stage moderated by the late-night television host Stephen Colbert. Representatives for the campaign said that the event raked in $26 million, with some of the 5,000 in attendance paying $100,000 for a photo opportunity with the politicians. A regular ticket to attend was priced at $250.

The hour-long discussion included some jabs at former President Donald Trump. Colbert remarked that the moment was monumental because “three presidents have come to New York, and not one of them to appear in court,” referring to Trump’s 90-plus criminal indictments and court cases. Clinton also took a shot at Trump, saying that “he had a good couple of years because he stole them from Barack Obama.” He also spoke about the Biden-Harris administration’s work in office, focusing on economic growth and the country’s recovery while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. “We should not make 2016’s mistake again,” he added, referring to the defeat of Hilary Clinton, his wife.

The evening did have five disruptions from pro-Palestinian protesters inside the venue, who were escorted out. After one outburst, Colbert did ask President Biden about his take on the ongoing situation in Gaza. “There has to be a train for a two-state solution,” Biden said. “It doesn’t have to carry today. There has to be a progression. And I think we can do that.” A huge crowd of protesters were also outside of Radio City Music Hall, voicing their outrage at the administration over its lack of action to aid the Palestinian people as the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on.

The star-studded affair featured Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Vogue magazine director Anna Wintour, Lea Michele and Cynthia Erivo in attendance with actress Mindy Kaling hosting. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also delivered remarks to the audience. The event provided a stark contrast to former President Donald Trump’s appearance earlier in the day at the wake of an NYPD officer in Long Island.

