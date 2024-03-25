Drake and Future Allegedly Feud Over Woman

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Is the Drake and Future era over? Everyone remembers how legendary their 2015 collaboration was, What A Time To Be Alive, but it looks like any new music from the duo is unlikely, and allegedly, it’s all thanks to a woman they both dated.

Future and Metro Boomin recently released their new project, We Don’t Trust You, which is headed for a number one debut within its first week. The very first song on the album has the same name, and it seems like Future takes some subliminal shots at Drake off the rip:

“You a n*gga number one fan, dog. Sneak dissin’, I don’t understand, dog. Pillow talkin’, actin’ like a fed, dog. I don’t need another fake friend, dog.”

Many fans and music lovers believe that Future’s overuse of the word “dog” is an indirect reference to Drake’s last album, For All The Dogs.

To add insult to injury, Future enlists Kendrick Lamar, who has long been known to have issues with Drake over the years, for a feature on the song “Like That,” where he says:

“Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD. Motherf*ck the Big 3, n***a, it’s just big me.”

Fans believe that this particular lyric is a direct response to one of J.Cole’s lyrics in the song “First-Person Shooter,” which is a Drake song in which he’s featured.

It seems like everything was cool in 2022 when Drake and Future collaborated with Tems on the record, “Wait For U”, but according to internet rumors, a woman named Amber, an exotic dancer and social media influencer, changed all that.

In one of Future’s lyrics in “We Don’t Trust You”, he says: “Can’t be ’bout a ho, ’cause we sharin’, dog. In you feelings, n*gga, why you playin’, dog?”

Amber’s connection to the two rappers is still unconfirmed, and Future and Drake have yet to speak on the status of their relationship, but the new music definitely points to something going on behind the scenes.

Steve Harvey and Dr. Phil Partner On New TV Network

Television veterans Steve Harvey and Dr. Phil are teaming up to launch a new television network called Merit Street Media.

Spearheaded by Dr. Phil, Steve will be an equity partner of the network while he co-produces a documentary-style series on his mentoring program for young men in Georgia. Dr. Phil will be featured on the series as well.

Additionally, Merit Street Media has acquired 300 episodes of Steve’s hit daytime talk show, Steve, and Dr. Phil seems to be a big fan of Steve, as he released a statement saying, “It’s easy to say that he’s the funniest human I’ve ever met, but his kindness and his passion to help others are really unmatched.”

Merit Street Media has also closed a deal with popular talk show host, Nancy Grace, who will be featured on a new true-crime show. The television network will premiere on April 1 at 6am EST on DirectTV, Dish, and select cable systems.