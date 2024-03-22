Listen Live
Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Published on March 22, 2024

Kate Middleton announces she is diagnosed with Cancer

LONDON, England — Fans of the British Royal Family are shocked as Catherine, Princess of Wales – known conversationally as Princess Kate – announced Friday that she has cancer.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a video with the news, in which Catherine explained that doctors discovered the cancer after she underwent a “major abdominal surgery” in January.

Speculation about the princess’ health has abounded following that surgery.

Many noticed oddities in some of the photos released by the Royals after that surgery, including one of Catherine and her children on Mother’s Day. Certain pictures appeared to be photoshopped or edited.

But now, it seems she is looking to give the public more information.

In the video, Catherine explains that she and Prince William waited to provide more information until they could process the news with their “young family,” and until she could recover from her surgery.

She says she is now undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” but is “well” and “getting stronger every day.” Still, she asks for “time, space, and privacy” while she recovers, and notes that she will be away from royal duties.

The Princess of Wales concluded her message by saying, “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

Concerns about the future queen’s health are not the only challenges faced by the Royal Family, as King Charles III is also having cancer treatments at this time.

For many, the news about Catherine’s cancer diagnosis was especially upsetting, as she has long been compared to the late Princess Diana.

Diana – also referred to as “The People’s Princess” – was often viewed as a promising symbol of the Royal Family’s future. She died after a car crash in Paris in 1997.

