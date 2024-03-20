Megan Thee Stallion Is Bringing Her ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ To Baltimore

Hotties get ready Megan Thee Stallion has announced the dates for her upcoming 2024 Hot Girl Summer tour with special guest GloRilla stopping through Baltimore May 28th! Her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” will be coming to CFG Arena and tickets will go on sale starting on March 20 during a presale, with general pre-sale starting on March 22.
