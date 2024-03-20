Chick-fil-A Is Now Serving Pizza At Maryland Test Kitchen

Chick-Fil-A’s test kitchen is now rolling out pizza! In a press release the restaurant said there will be five new pizza pies and a Pepperoni Pizza ‘Round available exclusively to customers at Little Blue Menu College Park, which kicked off March 18th. While this may seem exciting to some, Chick-fil-A said that it has no plans to feature these items at Chick-fil-A restaurants. The pizza flavors are available exclusively at the company’s test kitchen restaurant in College Park, Maryland.
- Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie:Mozzarella cheese topped with chopped Chick-fil-A nuggets, drizzled with Chick-fil-A sauce and served with pickles.
- Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie:Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced Chick-fil-A nuggets, buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing drizzles, and a dusting of zesty lemon pepper seasoning.
- Cheese Pizza Pie:Signature tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Pepperoni Pizza Pie:Signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni.
- Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie:Signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with a medley of pepperoni, sliced sausage, chorizo, meatballs, mushrooms and red bell peppers.
The Pepperoni Pizza ‘Round is the company’s take on a classic calzone and features signature tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni.
