Listen Live
Local

Odell Beckham Jr. bids farewell to Baltimore after year with Ravens: ‘I appreciate the Flock’

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Robin Alam/ISI Photos / Getty

Former Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shared an apparent farewell message Sunday to Baltimore, writing on Instagram that he did “everything I could with the opportunities I had.”

Beckham, who was released last week in a team-friendly cost-cutting move, signed a $15 million deal with the Ravens last offseason, an important addition in the team’s pursuit of an extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Related Stories

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Odell Beckham Jr. bids farewell to Baltimore after year with Ravens: ‘I appreciate the Flock’

 

More from 92 Q
Trending
Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Odell Beckham Jr. bids farewell to Baltimore after year with Ravens: ‘I appreciate the Flock’

92Q Tesla Giveaway On WERQ
Contests

92Q Tesla Giveaway

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Dreamville Flyaway Contest Dynamic Lead Graphic for 92Q
Pop Culture

Dreamville Flyaway: Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Dreamville Festival!

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair
Work

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair – $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!

Power Book II: Ghost The Final Season Announcement
Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon

Offset With Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore, MD
Local

Offset Surprises Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore With Gift Cards & Groceries

Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Leaked Audio Reveals Kanye West Bashing Cardi B

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close