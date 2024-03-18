Listen Live
News

Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR To Headline Broccoli City Festival

Published on March 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Broccoli City 2024 Line Up Announcement

Source: Broccoli City / Broccoli City

Broccoli City Festival is coming back to D.C. and this year the lineup is stacked!

With a new venue in 2024, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Key Glock, Sexxy Red, and more artists are slated to take the stage on July 27 and 28 at Audi Field.

This will be the festival’s first time at Audi Field.

This year, attendees will buy a ticket for a reserved seat. Field access is reserved for VIP reserved seated pass holders.

Broccoli City Fest co-founder Brandon McEachern said the lineup and move reflect the festival’s eclectic tastes and vibrant spirit.

Related Stories

“It’s the perfect time to take another step in our evolution and offer consumers a nontraditional, inclusive, and innovative festival experience where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate music and culture.” McEachern first brought the festival to D.C. in 2013, bringing people together for music and a focus on socially conscious, sustainable living.

General admission and VIP Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 am ET., with various options available.

Presale tickets are live now! Click here for more info.

More from 92 Q
Trending
92Q Tesla Giveaway On WERQ
Contests

92Q Tesla Giveaway

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Dreamville Flyaway Contest Dynamic Lead Graphic for 92Q
Pop Culture

Dreamville Flyaway: Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Dreamville Festival!

Power Book II: Ghost The Final Season Announcement
Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair
Work

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair – $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!

Offset With Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore, MD
Local

Offset Surprises Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore With Gift Cards & Groceries

Nominate A Woman For Inspire HER!
Contests

Nominate A Woman For Our 2024 Inspire Her Awards! [Register Here]

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Nicki Minaj Releases Official “Big Foot” Diss Song

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close