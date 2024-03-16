Listen Live
Kanye West Mad At Kai Cenat

Published on March 16, 2024

Kai Cenat and  hip-hop icon Kanye “Ye” West appear to be caught up in a dispute regarding Cenat’s reaction to oversized sweatpants sent by Ye. The disagreement escalated as they exchanged heated messages on Instagram, which Kai later shared with his audience during a stream. Ye sent the clothing item to Kai, but its size was far too large, prompting Kai to playfully dance around in them. However, Kanye interpreted this as mockery of his attire. In a direct message to the Twitch star, Kanye expressed his displeasure.

