Kanye West Mad At Kai Cenat

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kai Cenat and hip-hop icon Kanye “Ye” West appear to be caught up in a dispute regarding Cenat’s reaction to oversized sweatpants sent by Ye. The disagreement escalated as they exchanged heated messages on Instagram, which Kai later shared with his audience during a stream. Ye sent the clothing item to Kai, but its size was far too large, prompting Kai to playfully dance around in them. However, Kanye interpreted this as mockery of his attire. In a direct message to the Twitch star, Kanye expressed his displeasure.