Listen Live
Local

26 Women File Lawsuit Against State of Maryland, Allege Sexual Assault In Youth Facility

Published on March 13, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Passport and Judge's gavel

Source: rfranca / Getty

Twenty-six women filed a lawsuit against the state of Maryland and some of its agencies on Tuesday, alleging they were sexually assaulted when they were children at Good Shepherd Services.

All 26 plaintiffs are going by their initials only. The complaint alleges that the victims were between 12 and 18 years old during the abuse and were in the custody of the State and its agencies.

The facility which operated until 2017, was a state-run juvenile detention and residential treatment center that housed children with behavioral issues, as well as foster care youth.

The Departments of Health, Human Services, and Juvenile Services have also been listed as defendants. Additionally, a second lawsuit with similar complaints was filed by a separate law firm on behalf of 13 additional plaintiffs.

“The sexual assault of vulnerable teenagers by state employees is horrific, but the fact clergy were also complicit is one of the many truly sickening aspects of what transpired at Good Shepherd Services,” the law firm wrote in a press release. Children reported being raped and even drugged by staff members at the place where they were forced to live. Because of their negligence, the State failed to protect and provide the most basic right to the children of Maryland – safety.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

This legal avenue is now available to these Marylanders due to the Maryland Child Victims Act signed into law last April. The law allows survivors to file retroactive lawsuits, even if their claims already expired under an existing statute of limitations.

All three departments named in the lawsuit released a statement: “The State has not been served with the lawsuit yet. However, the Departments of Health, Human Services and Juvenile Services work to ensure the safety and well-being of all children and youth placed in state care. We take allegations of sexual abuse of children in our care seriously.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

More from 92 Q
Trending
Passport and Judge's gavel
Local

26 Women File Lawsuit Against State of Maryland, Allege Sexual Assault In Youth Facility

92Q Tesla Giveaway On WERQ
Contests

92Q Tesla Giveaway

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Nominate A Woman For Inspire HER!
Contests

Nominate A Woman For Our 2024 Inspire Her Awards! [Register Here]

Baltimore Violence
Local

Police: Baltimore City Schools Student Sexually Assaulted & Robbed While Walking To School

Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o Reportedly Enjoys A Mexico Birthday Trip With Joshua Jackson

In this photo illustration, the Walmart company logo is seen...
Local

Walmart In Towson To Close Next Month

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Nicki Minaj Releases Official “Big Foot” Diss Song

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close