We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Crown Collective Group – eXp Realty
Business Description: “”Turning Dreams Into Doorways – Your Journey Home Starts Here!”
Business Website: IG: @carlenesellsrealestate
XPOSE Fitness
Jet Set Shoe Service
Business Description: “If Your Shoes Ain’t Becoming to you, You Should Be Coming To Us.”
Business Website: Location: 6411 Winsor Mill Rd, Gywnn Oak, MD (Side Entrance)
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-12-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Steph Curry
-
What Is Going On With Meek Mill On Twitter Right Now?!
-
Russell Simmons Shares His Photos With Usher In Bali, X Is Disappointed
-
92Q Tesla Giveaway
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Kanye West Accuses adidas of “Rape” For Selling “Fake” Colorways Of Yeezys
-
Congratulations! Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins
-
Red Carpet Rundown: See Looks We Loved From The 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards