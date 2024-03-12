Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B'More [3-12-2024]

Published on March 12, 2024

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Crown Collective Group – eXp Realty

Business Description: “”Turning Dreams Into Doorways – Your Journey Home Starts Here!”

Business Website: IG: @carlenesellsrealestate

XPOSE Fitness

Business Description: “Xpose your inner diva!”
Business Website: www.xposefitness.com

Jet Set Shoe Service

Business Description: “If Your Shoes Ain’t Becoming to you, You Should Be Coming To Us.”

Business Website: Location: 6411 Winsor Mill Rd, Gywnn Oak, MD (Side Entrance)

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

