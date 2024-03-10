Listen Live
Draya Announces Pregnancy

Published on March 10, 2024

The 39-year-old model, reality star, and entrepreneur, Draya, has officially announced that she and 22-year-old NBA player Jalen Green are expecting a baby girl, due in May. Despite the 17-year age gap, the revelation stirred mixed reactions in her comment section, with some labeling her as a “predator” and suggesting legal consequences.

