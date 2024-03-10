South Carolina Womens Basketball Takes Down LSU

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

In a thrilling showdown at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, top-ranked South Carolina secured a 79-72 victory over No. 5 LSU, clinching Dawn Staley’s eighth SEC championship in the past 10 years. The tense matchup featured Baltimore’s Angel Reese, who, despite grappling with an ankle injury and arriving in a walking boot, contributed significantly with 15 points and 13 rebounds. The win sets the stage for both teams as they eagerly anticipate Selection Sunday.