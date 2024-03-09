Ravens Defensive Tackle Gets A Huge Payday

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta revealed on Friday that the Baltimore Ravens and Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike have reached a four-year contract extension. The agreement encompasses $75.5 million in guarantees, with $53.5 million guaranteed at signing.
