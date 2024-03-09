JT Set To Debut Solo Tour

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

JT just announced her inaugural headlining tour, sharing the complete schedule of 14 dates on social media last Saturday. The tour kicks off in Houston on March 23rd, with a in show in Baltimore on April 21st. Fans are speculating about a potential debut solo album, given the success of her last two singles, although she hasn’t confirmed it yet. Nonetheless, this project has been eagerly awaited by JT’s fans for quite some time.