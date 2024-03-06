Taraji P. Henson Was The Moment In A Sheer Donna Karan Dress At The TIME Women of the Year Gala

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Taraji P. Henson stole the show in a dazzling Donna Karen dress at the TIME Women of the Year Gala, and the actress was stunning.

Henson is owning her glow-up era and taking it by storm. The DC native was honored as one of TIME’s Women of the Year, and our girl deserves this accolade and more. Henson accepted her recognition in a neck-plunging, black gown revealing her fit body, and she ate.

Taraji P. Henson Exudes Confidence in Donna Karen At the TIME Gala

Styled by Wayman + Micah, the ornate dress wrapped around Henson’s neck and featured a floral embellishment on the neckline and an intricate sequin design that added pizazz to the look. Feathers adorned the bottom of the floor-length dress and covered Henson’s Alexandre Birman heels. The Hidden Figures alum accessorized her look with JACOB & CO. drop earrings, a glamorous diamond ring, and an elegant updo. Her natural glam makeup completed her luxurious getup and emitted a fresh glow.

Henson’s TIME Women of the Year recognition follows the entrepreneur’s public advocacy for equal pay for Black actresses in Hollywood. The haircare CEO took to her Instagram to share her excitement about this merit and show off her fabulous outfit. “Tonight for @Time I’m so blessed and thankful for the incredible honor to be named on this year’s Women of the Year galaI’m so blessed and thankful for the incredible honor to be named on this year’s #WomenOfTheYear ,” typed Henson. list,” typed Henson.

Other honorees included Coco Gauff (pictured above), who glowed in a black and silver gown, Andra Day, and other women with diverse backgrounds. We are beyond proud of Taraji and can’t wait to see how she will continue to level up!

